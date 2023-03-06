Union government discriminated and deceived Telangana in allotment of medical colleges: Harish Rao

March 06, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Union Government has discriminated and deceived Telangana in all the three phases of allotment of medical colleges, said Health Minister T Harish Rao in a tweet on Sunday.

In a thread of tweets, he said: “Fact is gross injustice meted out to Telangana in sanctioning of medical colleges despite repeated pleas from the State government to the Centre.”

While putting out a video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in which she says that the district proposed by the State government already had a medical college and that is why there was no medical college sanctioned to the State.

Replying to the video, Harish Rao said: “What’s worst is Union Ministers’ contrasting statements on medical colleges. One said Telangana did not make any request, the other said the government wanted medical colleges in Khammam and Karimnagar by stating that the Centre did not give a nod because private medical colleges are already set up. Who is misleading people?”

In the thread, the health minister also put out a photo of a RTI reply which shows that out of the ₹1,365.95 crore amount sanctioned for AIIMS Bibinagar under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), only ₹156.01 crore of funds have been released till now. Instead of giving funds to AIIMS Bibinagar which is supposed to be on par with AIIMS New Delhi, the Union Minister makes false claims blaming the Telangana government. Why AIIMS in Gujarat gets 52% of sanctioned funds while Telangana gets only 11.4% when both of them were sanctioned in 2018, he added.

Taking a dig at Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Minister said: “Why no one voices about the injustices meted to Telangana? Why not find fault with the Centre in the interest of Telangana? It would be a great help to people if Raj Bhavan reorients its focus and pushes the Government of India for Tribal University, and Rail Coach Factory, as promised in Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014.

The list of tweets came out from Harish Rao after Governor in a tweet said: “When every State applied for new medical colleges under PMSSY scheme, Telangana failed to apply in time as stated by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. You sleep, wake up late and ask.. Tamil Nadu got 11 medical colleges in a single year.”