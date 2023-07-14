Under-construction buildings on B Khata sites in Bengaluru have no approved plans to display

July 14, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the Mahadevapura zone may have been ordered to display approved building plans at the construction sites. But in reality, several buildings being constructed on ‘B’ khata sites do not have approval as the civic body issues approvals only for ‘A’ khata sites. The constructions on the ‘B’ khata site are deemed illegal.

However, the BBMP has initiated action neither against under-construction structures nor unauthorised buildings on the pretext of converting ‘B’ khata to ‘A’ khata.

According to the data available with the BBMP, Mahadevapura zone has 1,81,249 ‘B’ khata sites which is highest among the eight zones. The total number of ‘B’ khata sites in the city is pegged at 6,16,978. A survey conducted by the civic body in 2022 shows that 1.81 lakh buildings have come up on ‘B’ khata properties. According to a BBMP official, many buildings are still under construction in ‘B’ khata sites in Mahadevapura. As BBMP is currently working on converting ‘B’ khata to ‘A’ khata, no action will be taken.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said the issues in connection to ‘B’ khata will be dealt with step by step, and now if the BBMP finds any violations on ‘A’ khata, action will be initiated. No building is allowed to deviate from the approved plan, he said, adding that the BBMP does not approve construction on ‘B’ khata and they are illegal.

In Mahadevapura, so far, none of the builders or owners have displayed building plans despite the order being issued over 10 days ago.

Sandeep Anirudhan, Convener, Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru said there is absolutely no ambiguity between these Khatas. “Is there a law mandating approval for construction of buildings? Then it needs to be applied to all. Without building plan approvals, no construction should be permitted. If any construction takes place within BBMP jurisdiction, without plan approval, the authorities need to demolish those,” he added.

“The majority of constructions in Bengaluru seem to be unauthorised, and the few that build with plan approval also violate. The top priority of the BBMP is enforcement. If laws are not enforced, then what is the need for authority? If BBMP cannot enforce its own bye laws, then a new policing authority needs to be created to enforce bye laws and punish violations. The present state of lawlessness is destroying whatever remains of an already ruined Bengaluru. The layouts are all getting over bye-laws crowded and choked, amenities are crumbling, as it cannot handle the additional load posed by illegal buildings,” Mr. Anirudhan said.