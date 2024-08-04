Uncertainty over fate of 1,145 Delhi University jobs after NTA exam was red-flagged over ‘discrepancies’

Much before the National Testing Agency (NTA) came under the spotlight over the paper leaks allegations involving the CUET-UG, NEET-UG, UGC-NET, and CSIR-UGC-NET exams, it was accused of failing to conduct recruitment exams for 1,145 vacant non-teaching posts in Delhi University.

The exam to hire medical officers, assistant registrars, security officers, and professional assistants, among others, was held in March last year after the vacancies were advertised in February 2021. The NTA, which is responsible for conducting national-level entrance examinations, held tests for only five posts and published a list of shortlisted candidates on July 4, 2023. However, DU put the process on hold after noting “discrepancies” in the results.

More than a year later, there is no clarity over when, if at all, the university will resume the recruitment drive.

When reached for comment, DU and NTA did not respond.

However, a senior university official said, “The posts were advertised in 2021, after which there were delays in conducting the tests from the NTA’s end. Some delays took place due to the pandemic as well. We were in touch with the NTA, asking them to conduct it soon.”

“When the tests were conducted, we realised that there were some discrepancies, as the marks of the shortlisted candidates did not match their skill levels,” the official added.

Ad hoc workers’ fate

The “discrepancies” in the exams have not only put thousands of jobs on hold but also created uncertainty about the employment of thousands of the university’s ad hoc employees. Those hired through the recruitment drive were supposed to become DU’s permanent employees, replacing the contractual workers.

Many, like Rahul (name changed on request), who has worked as a junior assistant at DU on an ad hoc basis for the past 19 years, do not know what the future holds for them.

“I am the only breadwinner in my family of four. I don’t know how I will manage if I lose my job. I have put in years of hard work for the university,” the 43-year-old employee said.

He added that while the university has not officially announced anything, ad hoc workers like him have been verbally told that they might lose their jobs once permanent employees are hired.

In August last year, the Delhi University and College Karamchari Union (DUCKU) held protests, demanding that the administration make the existing contractual workers permanent employees instead of hiring new workers.

DUCKU president Devendra Sharma said the test conducted by the NTA last year had several issues. “The candidates were informed about their centres at the last minute. People came in and sat anywhere they wanted to. There was no vigilance of any kind.”

“Moreover, there was no communication from the NTA or the university after the tests were held. Those who were shortlisted went to court after the posts were put on hold. Meanwhile, those who have worked in the university for years and are dependent on the jobs for their livelihoods are unsure of their jobs,” Mr. Sharma said.

He added that the test was held over 18 months after being advertised, which is against the university’s guidelines.

Archit Gupta, 43, a laboratory attendant who has been working at the university for 13 years, had appeared for the test. He said, “There was a lot of confusion at the centre while the test was being conducted. Further, we all had to pay fees for the test that hasn’t been refunded yet.”

Last month, the DUCKU wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, citing a Supreme Court order from January this year in which the court ruled that the appellants (accounts clerks working with the Divisional Railway Manager) were entitled to be considered for regularisation.

In its July 3 letter, the union cited parts of the judgment and said that “temporary employees who have rendered their services for a long period” shall be considered for regularisation. The union requested that authorities adhere to the Supreme Court order and regularise the contractual employees.