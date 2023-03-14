ADVERTISEMENT

Umesh Pal murder | U.P. Police doubles reward to ₹5 lakh for information on five accused

March 14, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Lucknow

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj on February 24

A room being sealed during a raid by U.P. Police at Allahabad University’s Muslim hostel in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, in Prayagraj on March 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Police has increased the reward for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of five accused, including former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, in the Umesh Pal murder case from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh, an official said.

The other four accused are Arman, Gulam, Guddu and Sabir, he said.

Also Read | Umesh Pal murder case | BSP MLA questions U.P. police over reward for Atiq Ahmed’s wife

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj on February 24.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

The reward for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of five accused, including Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, has been increased to ₹5 lakh from ₹2.5 lakh, a senior police official told PTI on Monday.

Two men allegedly linked to Umesh Pal's murder — Arbaaz and Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman — were killed in encounters with the police on February 27 and March 6 respectively.

Atiq Ahmed is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail.

