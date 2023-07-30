ADVERTISEMENT

ULFA(I) linkman shot at, explosives seized in Assam

July 30, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Tinsukia

The suspected linkman was arrested in Jorhat recently, and based on information provided by him, a search operation was carried out in Mamoroni village in Tinsukia district on Saturday

PTI

A suspected linkman of the banned ULFA (Independent) militant outfit was injured in police firing when he "tried to escape from custody" in Assam's Tinsukia district, an officer said on Sunday.

The suspected linkman was arrested in Jorhat recently, and based on information provided by him, a search operation was carried out in Mamoroni village in Tinsukia district on Saturday.

During the search operation, a cache of explosives, including eight PEKs (plastic explosive kirke), a detonator and six batteries, were seized and two people were arrested, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The suspected linkman told us that there are more explosives at a nearby location and we took him there. However, as the team reached the spot, he tried to escape under the cover of darkness," the officer said.

"We had to open fire to prevent him from escaping. He was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is in a stable condition," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US