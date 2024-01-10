Udaya Kumar digs deep into Bengaluru’s ancient past

January 10, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

P.L. Udaya Kumar shares a photograph of a group of saree-clad women scientists at ISRO celebrating the successful landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3, and says, “This photo is making the rounds of the world.”

Asks the passionate citizen historian and heritage conservationist at the inaugural event of The Bangalore Room, a recently opened event space in Indiranagar, “In how many places on earth can you have a space tracking centre with women celebrating in their traditional wear?” This mixture of tradition and modernity is the contrast that Bangalore gives, he argues.

In his interactive talk that zigzagged from stone-age tools, Roman coins, hero stones, ancient lakes and tigers wandering around what is now the Indian Institute of Science to the IT boom and the city’s vibrant start-up and pub culture, Kumar overturned pre-existing mythologies about the city, offering ample evidence to back his claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything I am taking today is evidence-based,” says the Honorary Director of the Mythic Society Bengaluru Inscriptions 3D Digital Conservation Project, which was started in 2021 to document and preserve the many historic inscription stones scattered across the city. “I hope to show a new history of Bengaluru, which is not commonly told in folklore, our stories, movies, WhatsApp or YouTube videos. This is the history of this place as recorded in stone,” he says.

Into the ancient past

According to Kumar, the first evidence of humans in this region is in Jalahalli in North Bengaluru, where prehistoric tools dating back to around 1000 BCE were discovered at the time of World War II. The tools were unearthed at a spot that housed a British-built military hospital, one of the world’s largest, thanks to a British officer who also happened to be an archaeologist. “He happened to look out, noticed a hillock and recognised it as a good site for prehistoric artefacts,” he relates, adding that when the man visited the site, he discovered numerous microlithic stone tools.

The sheer number of tools discovered indicates that this spot may have once been a factory where these tools, now in the British Museum, were made and traded. “The HMT and BELs of the world are continuing a tradition that was established 3000 years ago,” says Kumar, with a laugh, referring to the other industries that occupy this part of the city today.

Role of an activist

He also talks about the activist Almitra Patel, who played a crucial role in preserving an Iron Age dolmen or megalithic tomb in Kannur, a few km away from the Hennur-Bagalur road. Patel, the first Indian woman to graduate in engineering from MIT in the 50s, had discovered these dolmens on one of her frequent hikes through the area, recognising it to be an ancient portal tomb. So, when she heard that the area was being cleared for construction, she immediately rushed to the site, gathering the bits of pottery scattered there. She also brought in a stay order and had the edifice filled over with mud, therefore managing to preserve it, he recalls.

On the other hand, a boulder emblazoned with rock art, portraying people “partying” beside a campfire – something Bangaloreans still do, as Kumar quips — was not so lucky. The boulder, which was found on Sarjapur Road, ended up being dynamited during construction activities. “Did you know that Bengaluru had this type of prehistoric past? Not only do we not know our past, but we are proudly destroying it,” he rues.

Stories in stone

Kumar starts by playing an audio clip of a greeting in 55 languages, the interstellar message attached to the Voyager space probes when they were launched back in 1977. “What would an alien make from that message?” he asks, before drawing a parallel between this greeting and the inscription stones of Bengaluru. “Someone in the past has left us messages, not in the oral form, but in the written form, on stone for someone else to read and learn,” he says. “Much of what we read in history books today is information gathered from such writings on stone.”

He goes on to share images of inscription stones from all across the city that offer information about this part of the world. Not only do artefacts date from various periods in history, but they also carry inscriptions written in various scripts. “Tamil, Telugu and Kannada have been coexisting in the city for centuries,“ says Kumar, pointing out that Bengaluru has been multilingual for over 1000 years. “We are happy to learn other languages and make it ours.”

Several origin theories

Kumar also delves into how finding these inscription stones has altered the origin myth of the city. “How old do you think Bengaluru is?” he asks.

Multiple origin stories emerge from the audience, including the one about it being founded by Veera Ballala II, who named the city after the boiled beans he was offered by a woman living in this area, as well as the belief that Kempe Gowda founded the city in the 16th century.

The stone inscriptions, however, tell a different one, says Kumar. He talks about one located at the Shri Panchalinga Nageshwara Temple in Begur, dating back to the 9th century, with the words ‘Battle of Bengaluru’ written on it in Kannada. “This is the first written mention of Bengaluru,” he says, adding that this 1100-year-old temple is possibly the oldest living temple in the cosmopolitan city. “We have an incredible heritage to show, and we seem to be in denial,” he says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.