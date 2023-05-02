ADVERTISEMENT

UCO Bank posts highest ever annual net profit during FY23

May 02, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kolkata

Gross NPA reduced to ₹7,726.46 crore (4.78%) as on 31.03.2023 as against ₹10,237.43 crore (7.89%) as on 31.03.2022

Shiv Sahay Singh
For the last quarter of FY23, the public sector lender’s net profit surged 86.2% year-on-year to ₹581.24 crore.   | Photo Credit: VIVEK PRAKASH

UCO Bank said it registered the highest-ever annual net profit  which doubled to ₹1,862.34 crore for FY23 over FY22.

For the last quarter of FY23, the public sector lender’s net profit surged 86.2% year-on-year to ₹581.24 crore.

“While the global business touched ₹4,10,967.19 crore as on 31.03.2023 as against ₹3,53,850.24 crore as on 31.03.2022 registering y-o-y growth of 16.14%, global deposits scaled to highest level of ₹2,49,337.74 crore as on 31.03.2023 as against ₹2,24,072.90 crore as on 31.03.2022 registering y-o-y growth of 11.28%,” according to a press statement by the bank.

Soma Sankara Prasad, MD and CEO of UCO bank while announcing the results also added that the bank registered the highest-ever net interest income ( NII) which increased to ₹7,343.13 crore from ₹6,472.95 crore for the year ended 31.03.22 registering a year-on-year growth of 13.44 %. According to the bank, the highest ever increase in NII has been fuelled by healthy growth in loan book and improved yield on advances.

“On asset quality front, gross NPA reduced to ₹7,726.46 crore (4.78%) as on 31.03.2023 as against ₹10,237.43 crore (7.89%) as on 31.03.2022 thereby showing a reduction of 311 basis points y-o-y,” as per the press statement.

The statement added that the net NPA reduced by 141 basis points to ₹2, 018.02 crore (1.29%) as on 31.03.2023 from ₹3,315.78 crore (2.70%) as on 31.03.2022.

 

