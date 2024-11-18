ADVERTISEMENT

Two-time BJP legislator Anil Jha joins AAP

Published - November 18, 2024 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomes two-time BJP legislator Anil Jha into the party in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A two-time BJP legislator and prominent Purvanchali face, Anil Jha, joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal, who is also AAP’s national convener, welcomed Mr. Jha to the party while describing him as the most prominent Purvanchali leader in the national capital.

A large number of Purvanchalis, the Bhojpuri-speaking people from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of Jharkhand, have settled in Delhi, making them one of the largest voter bases in the Capital. The former Chief Minister accused the BJP of neglecting the Purvanchalis and challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “name a single contribution” the Centre has made to improving lives of the community members, who predominantly live in unauthorised colonies.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Purvanchalis neglected’

“Our government has made significant improvements, including laying 6,800 km of sewer pipelines, building 10,000 km of roads, and setting up Mohalla Clinics and schools,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He added that due to lack of opportunities in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, people from these States migrate to Delhi. Mr. Kejriwal said financial constraints and the Centre-controlled Delhi Development Authority’s failure to construct affordable homes force these people to settle in unauthorised colonies.

Mr. Jha lauded Mr. Kejriwal, saying he was inspired by the work done by the AAP government to improve the lives of people belonging to his community.

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said those who have left their party to join AAP continue to be in touch with them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US