Two-time BJP legislator Anil Jha joins AAP

A two-time BJP legislator and prominent Purvanchali face, Anil Jha, joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Sunday.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is also AAP’s national convener, welcomed Mr. Jha to the party while describing him as the most prominent Purvanchali leader in the national capital.

A large number of Purvanchalis, the Bhojpuri-speaking people from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of Jharkhand, have settled in Delhi, making them one of the largest voter bases in the Capital. The former Chief Minister accused the BJP of neglecting the Purvanchalis and challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “name a single contribution” the Centre has made to improving lives of the community members, who predominantly live in unauthorised colonies.

‘Purvanchalis neglected’

“Our government has made significant improvements, including laying 6,800 km of sewer pipelines, building 10,000 km of roads, and setting up Mohalla Clinics and schools,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that due to lack of opportunities in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, people from these States migrate to Delhi. Mr. Kejriwal said financial constraints and the Centre-controlled Delhi Development Authority’s failure to construct affordable homes force these people to settle in unauthorised colonies.

Mr. Jha lauded Mr. Kejriwal, saying he was inspired by the work done by the AAP government to improve the lives of people belonging to his community.

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said those who have left their party to join AAP continue to be in touch with them.