Two more leaders leave Azad’s party

January 11, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:44 am IST

SRINAGAR

Two more senior leaders on Tuesday quit the Democratic Azad Party (DAP), which was founded by former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in September last year.

Former Member of Legislative Council Nizamuddin Khatana, who was the general secretary of the DAP, and Gulzar Ahmad submitted their resignations on Tuesday. They were earlier with the Congress.

“In view of the present political development, I, Choudhary Nizam ud din Khatana, former MLC, hereby tender my resignation from the post of general secretary of the DAP, including the basic membership of DAP. This may be regarded as my resignation letter,” Mr. Khatana said in his resignation letter.

There is no let-up in leaders leaving Mr. Azad’s party. Earlier, at least 17 leaders quit the party and rejoined the Congress in Delhi. It included top faces like Tara Chand, Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed, Balwan Singh, advocate Muzaffar Paray and advocate Mohinder Bhardwaj.

Meanwhile, the DAP said several leaders joined the party from Marh and Jammu North on Tuesday. “I will take everyone on board and ensure Jammu and Kashmir is one among the top developed UTs of the country. The people are gradually understanding and endorsing our agenda of development of J&K. The joining of new faces from other parties amply reflects their desire for change. DAP is an alternative force and we believe in change and development,” Mr. Azad said.