Two labourers electrocuted in a banana field as Tiruchi receives first spell of summer showers

Published - May 11, 2024 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The brief spell of rain on Saturday has brought much needed relief for the residents of Tiruchi.

The brief spell of rain on Saturday has brought much needed relief for the residents of Tiruchi.

Two women labourers were electrocuted when they came in contact with an overhead power cable that had snapped and fallen on a banana field at Somarasampettai even as several parts of Tiruchi received the first summer showers on Saturday.

The labourers were applying fertilizer in the farm when one of them came in contact with the live wire and suffered a shock. The other woman, who came to her rescue, was also electrocuted. Both died on the spot. Police identified the victims as S. Selvi (48) and S. Radhika (44) of Malliyampathu near Tiruchi.

The bodies were found in the field at around 11 am by some neighbours, who alerted the Somarasampettai police station.

The rains, however, came as a huge relief for residents of Tiruchi, who had been experiencing a scorching summer. With the maximum temperature hovering over 40 degree Celsius for the past couple of weeks, the summer showers brought down the day time temperature in the city significantly.

The rains are also expected to help farmers take up summer ploughing.

