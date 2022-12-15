Two injured in a explosion at a garbage dumping yard

December 15, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A rag-picker and his son were severely injured in an explosion at garbage dumping yard in the Lower Tank Bund area on Thursday evening. The explosion occurred when the father-son duo were trying to open a chemical box which was dumped at the yard. Both of them were immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital Secunderabad and are currently undergoing treatment.

Inspector of Gandhinagar Police Station N. Mohan Rao told The Hindu: “The victims have been identified as 45-year-old Chandranna and his 15-year-old son Suresh. Chandranna is a rag picker and collecting items of resaleable value from the dumpyard. He then found a box which was not fitting in his bag so he opened it and the box exploded. Due to the impact, the father’s right hand sustained severe injuries and the son was also injured.”