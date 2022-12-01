Two injured after miscreants open fire in jewellery shop in Nagole

  1. EPaper
December 01, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were injured on Thursday evening after unidentified men opened fire in a jewellery shop in Nagole. The incident took place in Snehapuri Colony when two unidentified people entered Mahadev Jewellers. Following a heated argument, the accused opened three rounds of fire inside the shop injuring two persons.

The accused fled the spot after looting ornaments which were kept on display at the shop.

Both of the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, while the condition of one of them is said to be critical, and the other is undergoing treatment.

Locals alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The Chaitanyapuri Police said they had registered a case and were trying to identify the accused persons with the help of CCTV cameras located within the surroundings of the jewellery shop. The ClueS team also arrived at the spot and were conducting their investigation.

