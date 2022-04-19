Two held for abducting and raping woman

A woman in her early 20s was allegedly abducted, confined to a room for over 48 hours and raped several times by two youths, including the son of ruling TRS party’s ward councillor, at Kodad in Suryapet district.

The victim, daughter of a local domestic worker, went missing in the evening hours of Friday when she was walking to her relative’s house. And family members, although not filing a missing person’s complaint with the police, continued searches for the next two days.

According to Kodad town police, the victim’s mother reported the alleged abduction and rape at around 4 p.m. on Monday, and soon the victim was sent for medical examination and her statements too were recorded by woman police officers.

The victim, with a bandage over her head injury and a scarf to conceal her face, also spoke to mediapersons outside the hospital and explained the incident.

“Sairam Reddy and Ghouse Pasha pulled me into an autorickshaw on Friday night. They made me consume soft drinks mixed with some sedative and beat me. I mostly remained unconscious while they continued assaulting me,” she said.

Photographs and video clips of the room and the victim laying unconscious in a bed were also circulated on social media.

Kodad town police following the petition opened an investigation, and as per details gathered so far, the accused were identified as Sairam Reddy, 24, a driver in the town and his friend Md. Ghouse Pasha, 24, son of Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s ward 26 councillor Md. Fatima.

Police also added that as per findings, accused Sairam Reddy and the victim were known to each other for nearly four years.

Reportedly, as of Tuesday evening, both the accused were in police custody and an interrogation was in progress.

Reddy and Pasha were booked for gang rape, abduction and related violations. A full investigation is underway.