Two college girl students found dead in Nalgonda

Two young women in Nalgonda district died by suicide after allegedly consuming pesticide.

The deceased have been identified as Shivani and Manisha, both B.Sc students of Government Degree College, Nalgonda.

According to the police, on Wednesday, both Shivani and Manisha left their homes informing their families that they were going to college. Instead, they went to Rajeev Park, where they consumed poison. Alert locals, who saw them lying unconscious, promptly notified the police. The victims were rushed to Government General Hospital, Nalgonda, where they were declared dead while undergoing treatment.

Nalgonda Superintendent of Police, Apoorva Rao, while speaking to The Hindu, revealed that a case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the underlying factors that led to the incident. Even the parents of the deceased are unaware of any motive, she added.

Ms. Rao dismissed any speculation that the women might have taken this extreme step due to morphed photographs.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/44)

