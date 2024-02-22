Two arrested for robbing jeweller from north Delhi

February 22, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

: The Delhi police arrested two persons for luring a resident of north Delhi’s Budh Vihar through Instagram, robbing him of cash and jewellery, stripping him, and recording his obscene videos to threaten him into remaining silent, the police said on Wednesday.

On February 14, the Police received a complaint where the complainant, a jeweller from north Delhi, alleged that a woman had sent him a “follow” request on Instagram and expressed interest in purchasing a gold chain from him.

“She continuously texted him saying he would like to avail cash on delivery to purchase the chain, despite the complainant clarifying that such services were not available and she should come down to the store to make the final purchase,” said an officer.

According to the police, the complainant subsequently agreed to deliver the gold chain himself and collect the payment in cash.

“After reaching a public spot in the Sangam Vihar area, whose location she had shared with him on Whatsapp, the accused, accompanied by her flatmate, informed the victim that she wasn’t carrying the cash and that he would have to collect it from her residence,” said the officer.

“On reaching the apartment, the other accused started hitting the complainant. They then proceeded to strip him naked and recorded a video where the female accused falsely implicated him of sexually harassing her,” the officer also said.

The complainant told the police that the accused forced him to transfer ₹10 lakh to their account and took away the jewellery he was wearing. “They also took his fingerprint on a blank piece of paper and deleted all their conversations on Whatsapp and Instagram and finally released him around 2 a.m. the next day on the condition that he wouldn’t lodge a complaint,” said the officer.

The police scanned through all the CCTV cameras in the area near Signature Bridge, where the complainant had met the accused and followed all the financial transactions to trace the two accused, the police said.

The woman accused was arrested on February 15, following which the co-accused, Himanshu alias Dhruv, was also arrested. The police have lodged an FIR under various sections, including robbery, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy against the two accused.

