Two arrested for murder of corporator’s nephew

December 26, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of South Zone Task Force along with Bhavani Nagar police arrested two persons Suleman Khan and Abdul Hamed Khan for their involvement in a daylight murder in front of Lalitha Bagh corporator’s office. The police seized one motorcycle, one knife and two mobile phones.

On December 19, Ather Unnisa Begum filed a complaint that she received a call from her elder son Syed Murtuza Ali Anas informing her that he is going to his uncle’s office. After a few minutes, her brother Azam called her and informed that unknown persons had attacked Anas with a knife in Edi Bazar. He was immediately shifted to Owaisi Hospital for treatment. Ather Unnisa rushed to the hospital and found that her son received injuries on the right side of his neck. He died while undergoing treatment.

Both the accused are cousins. Suleman was a food delivery executive whereas Abdul was running a chemical shop. Few months back, their friend Junaid had a rental dispute with one woman. The three of them started harassing her to vacate their house, after which the woman approached the area corporator and requested help. The matter was settled and they developed a grudge against her ever since.

On the day of the murder, the victim Anas was at Meeseva and Suleman Khan noticed him there. Suleman immediately left from there and informed Abdul about the victims’ presence at MeeSeva. They encountered each other and what started as a minor scuffle ended in a murder.

