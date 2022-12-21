  1. EPaper
Two arrested for mobile phone snatching

December 21, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Saidabad Police arrest two persons who were allegedly involved in seven cell phone snatching cases and two automobile theft cases. The police recovered six mobile phones, one auto and one two-wheeler, all worth ₹3.5 lakh from them.

The police on December 17 received a complaint from M Guravaiah (31) stating that at while walking near Shiva Ganga theatre, two unidentified persons came on a two-wheeler towards him and asked him about the time. After he told them the time, Guravaiah started walking and suddenly the two persons came from behind, snatched his mobile phone and fled.

