Two arrested for assaulting couple

April 08, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two motorcycle-borne youths were arrested by Ariyamangalam police as they assaulted a couple after colliding against their car.

A. Kamarudeen, 55, and Fathima Beevi, husband and wife from Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur, were travelling in their car near Ariyamangalam on Sunday, when G. Karthikeyan,19, from Keezha Ambikapuram and S. Hemavardhan,19, from Mela Ambikapuram, riding a two-wheeler, collided against the couple’s car.

When Ms. Fathima questioned them, they started pelting stones on the couple. Ms. Fathima sustained injuries on her nose and Mr. Kamrudeen in his mouth.

Police arrested Karthikeyan and Hemavardhan on Sunday.