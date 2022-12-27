TSRTC sees an increase of ₹2,568 crore gross revenue, loss reduced by ₹1,329 crore in 2022

December 27, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has improved its financial health by increasing traffic and gross revenue and reducing its losses this year. TSRTC recorded an increase in annual traffic revenue of ₹4,641.3 crore in 2022 as against ₹3,197.63 crore in 2021. Gross revenue also went up to ₹5,879.25 crore in 2022 compared to ₹3,311.07 in 2021. The loss dropped significantly to ₹650.57 crore this year against a loss of ₹1,980.32 crore in 2021.

2022 was an eventful year in the history of TSRTC. Several innovative and path breaking measures had been implemented which resulted in improved performance, enhanced passenger satisfaction and increased morale and motivation among employees, said Mr Bajireddy Govardhan, while speaking at the annual round-up meeting on Tuesday.

Initiatives to improve

The corporation operated 2,793 special buses during Medaram Jathara in February 2022 and transported 11 lakh pilgrims from 52 important points in the State. A massive people connect programme ‘Prajala Vaddaku RTC’ was taken up in all deports in September. A total of 897 routes were covered in 947 meetings. Bus pass holders increased from 7.57 lakh in 2021 to 9.66 lakh in 2022. Metro student combi ticket tariff was reduced from ₹20 to ₹10 in November. Sales of combination tickets increased by 10,000 per day. Bus on Contract (BoC) increased from 21,153 in 2021 to 35,209 in 2022. Sabarimala Yatra bus bookings increased from 60 in 2021 to 144 in 2022. TSRTC introduced 1000 special entry tickets at Tirumala from July on 30 Tirupathi services. A total of 80,798 tickets were sold.

Mechanical engg. dept

The corporation introduced water-based, biodegradable degreasing chemicals for cleaning of bus parts instead of diesel resulting in saving of ₹50 lakh per annum. TSRTC is procuring new 630 super luxury and 130 deluxe buses to replace old buses. Further, compassionate appointments were provided to 16 dependents of employees who died in service as shramiks and three people as drivers. A 200-bed hospital is also set up at Tarnaka with a fully equipped 10 bed ICU and dialysis unit for the employees. Sanction of long pending DAs from 2019 onwards was sanctioned.

Passenger amenities

Eighty-three bus stations were renovated at a cost of ₹2.95 crore. An amount of ₹131.9 lakh was sanctioned for procurement of 1319 three seater chairs at bus stations. ₹ 31.52 lakh had been sanctioned for procurement of 674 ceiling fans. Modern bus stations were constructed at Siddipet. Two new bus depots at Narsapur and Kosgi inaugurated and commissioned in June 2022.

Future plans

As many as 3,360 electric buses were proposed to be inducted in TSRTC in a phased manner by the end of 2025 as replacement of diesel buses. A proposal was also made to convert 25 diesel buses to EV buses at a cost of ₹16 crore. TSRTC will soon roll out a commercial app to accept digital payments for its bus station stalls, fuel stations and advertisement revenue.