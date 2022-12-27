TSRTC launches Singareni Darshan bus

December 27, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Singareni Darshan bus of TSRTC was launched on Tuesday by the chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and managing director VC Sajjanar at the Bus Bhavan. The darshan costs Rs 1600 and will include a tour of the underground mine, thermal power plant, open cast mine view and the rescue station.

The bus will start at 6 AM from Jubilee Bus Stand and reach Singareni Collieries Company Limited at 10:30 AM. The tourists will reach the mine rescue station at 12:30 PM followed by lunch at 2 PM, opencast view at 3:30 PM and power plant view at 5:30 PM.

N Balram, Director (Finance) SCCL said that this package has been designed in such a way that one can directly enjoy the coal mine experience, especially this one which has a lot of history. It is a great thing that TSRTC is thinking about the comfort of passengers, he added.