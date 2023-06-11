TSPSC Group-1 preliminary exam was easy this time, say candidates

June 11, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Group-1 preliminary examination of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) was held on Sunday. Candidates who appeared for the exam said that the difficulty level of the paper was brought down this time compared to the earlier exam held in October 2022.

The examination was conducted across 994 centres in all 33 districts of Telangana from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. TSPSC officials said that out of the 3,80,081 candidates who had applied, 2,33,248 (61.37%) candidates appeared for the exam.

With questions ranging from ‘Irani Chai’ to a question on the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, candidates while speaking to The Hindu said the paper was comparatively easy and those who had put in all their efforts during preparation will have a chance of qualifying.

Kaveti Vineeth, a UPSC aspirant from Hyderabad appreciated the way in which the questions were framed. There were some questions that were very simple and had a direct answer. The aptitude section of the paper was simple. A few sections including Telangana history, Telangana geography were less in number which the candidates were expecting.

Questions from environment and international relations were well-framed and simple in nature. The time for a lot of candidates must have been saved in the aptitude section as there were no questions on percentage or other time-taking topics, said Namratha Erra, a resident of Hanamkonda, Warangal.

Meanwhile, a candidate who appeared for the exam at Government Degree College Khairatabad on the condition of anonymity said that he was disappointed to see that no extra time was given to him as he belonged to the physically handicapped category. Amogha recalled that back in October 2022, he was given extra time on producing a certificate of disability. According to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, a candidate is given 20 minutes of compensatory time per hour which was not provided to him on Sunday.

“It was a well-balanced paper, it is evident that considerable effort has gone into not only setting the questions but also compiling them, “ commented director of Braintree V Gopala Krishna. He further said that the commission seems to have spared no effort in framing and compiling questions to the best of its ability so that the most meritorious would get selected.

According to Mr. Gopalakrishna, there were 20 questions on logical reasoning, 17 from general science, 14 from current affairs, 14 from geography, 13 from history and cultural heritage, 12 from economics, 11 from international relations and events, 10 from Indian constitution and polity, eight questions on policies of Telangana State, eight questions on Telangana’s art and heritage.

Director of CSB IAS Academy opined that despite the paper being easier than last time due to a lot of factual-based questions being asked, the expected cut off will be around 70.

Candidate arrested

Meanwhile, B Prashanth from Siddipet was arrested by the police after he left the examination hall at 10:15 a.m. The candidate had made a error in the OMR sheet and realising his mistake, he left the centre before the questions papers were handed over. An FIR under the Telangana Public Examinations Act was registered by the police.