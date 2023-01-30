TSPSC extends date for submission of Group-IV applications

January 30, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) extended the last date for submission of Group-IV applications. An official circular stated: “It is hereby informed that as new vacancies are added, the last date for submission of online applications for the post of junior assistant, junior accountant, ward officer and auditor in Group 4 services is extended till 5 p.m. of February 3, 2023.”

TSPSC on January 28 had added 141 more vacancies for the posts of junior assistants in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society for Group-IV services. The vacancies notified earlier were 289 and after the addition of 141 vacancies, the total jumps to 430.

Out of the 141 posts, 86 are for junior assistant (boys institution, both men and women) and 55 are for junior assistant (girls institution, only women). The candidates who have applied for the Group 4 notification will also be considered for the newly added posts. The total number of vacancies notified are 8,180 and candidates must note that other conditions in the notification will remain unchanged, said an official bulletin.