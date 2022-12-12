TSCHE, CCETS, in partnership with ISB, organise workshop on synergizing curriculum

December 12, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and Commissioner of  Collegiate Education, Govt. of Telangana (CCETS) in partnership with the Indian School of Business  (ISB), organised a stakeholder workshop on synergizing curriculum and evaluation, as part of a study  on assessment and evaluation systems in Telangana’s Higher Education. The objective of the study is  to evaluate the current assessment frameworks in Telangana and come up with recommendations  introducing next generation assessment systems.  

Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education, Govt of Telangana, opined that there was a need to have right measures to get the expected outcomes, for which the  focus should shift from just curriculum to evaluation processes also. This brings the question ‘what is  expected from the students’ to the policy table. 

Professor R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE spoke on the importance of how assessments can impact  the 3Es of Employability, Entrepreneurship and Empowerment and in this regard the study on  Assessment and Evaluation will be very useful for making appropriate changes in the Curriculum.  

Prof Chandrashekar Sripada, Practice Professor of Organizational Behaviour, ISB spoke about the  research study and set the context for the Workshop. He opined that the goal was to move beyond the  current conventional examination system and explore introducing comprehensive assessment  systems, comparable to the best in the world and bring about a quantum improvement in the  learning outcomes in the State of Telangana.  

The workshop was attended by Prof. V Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE and the Vice  Chancellors of Seven Public Universities –Prof. D. Ravinder, Osmania University, Prof. T. Ramesh,  Kakatiya University, Prof. D Ravinder,Telangana University, Prof.L.B.Laxmi kanth Rathod,Palamuru  University, Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy, Mahatma Gandhi University, Prof. Mallesh Sankasala, Satavahana  University and Prof. K. Seetharama Rao Dr BR Ambedkar Open University. The Vice Chancellors  shared their perspectives on student evaluation and assessment systems in their   universities. The Vice Chancellors acknowledge the gaps in the student evaluation systems and felt the  need for this study.  

The workshop also had a special session for select principals of degree colleges in Telangana, which  represented autonomous and affiliated colleges in both rural and urban part of Telangana. The  colleges participated were – Government City College, Hyderabad, Women’s College, Begumpet, BJR  Govt. Degree College Narayanaguda, Government Degree College, Kamareddy; Kakatiya Govt.  College, Hanumakonda, Govt. Degree College Palwancha Bhadrachalam. In addition to the  principals, the workshop also had representatives of Teachers Union – TGCTA and TGGCTA and  Controllers of Examinations of various universities made presentations . Dr Garima Malik, Assistant  Professor, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration made presentation  moderated the principals’ session.  

