‘TS has given nod for merger of Secunderabad Cantonment Board with GHMC’

July 29, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana is one of the two states that have given their no-objection to the Ministry of Defence’s proposal to merge the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence Ajay Bhatt, while answering a question in Lok Sabha on Friday, said that in order to bring uniformity in municipal laws governing civil areas of cantonment board and adjoining state municipal areas, it has been decided to excise civil areas of some cantonment boards and merge them with neighbouring municipalities. So far, two states, namely Telangana and Jharkhand, have conveyed no-objection to the proposal, the Minister added.

On July 24, the Minister had stated that the Ministry of Defence had proposed excision of 58 cantonment boards in the country which included the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

