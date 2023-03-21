HamberMenu
TS govt. to engage 1,540 ASHA workers

March 21, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government on Tuesday accorded permission to the Health Medical and Family Welfare department to engage 1,540 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in three districts, namely, Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy, under the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as per Central government norms.

The breakup includes 323 workers for Hyderabad, 974 for Medchal and 243 for Rangareddy. The recruitment will be taken up by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, who is also the Mission Director of National Health Mission, Telangana State, said a GO.

