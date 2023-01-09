TS govt. accords permission to hire 201 tutor services at 14 medical colleges

January 09, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The government of Telangana on Monday accorded permission for engaging 201 new tutor services on contract basis to work in 14 government medical colleges under the Director of Medical Education Hyderabad.

The tutors are being hired for a period up to March 31, 2023 or till the actual need ceases or till the regular posts are filled, whichever is earlier. The recruitment is subject to following the norms prescribed for engaging the services on contract/outsourcing basis. They will be provided a monthly remuneration of ₹ 57,700 which will include all perks with a condition to pay the same through IFMIS-DBT mode. Further, the tutors will be made to enter a contract agreement.

Out of the total 201 tutors, 16 will be at RIMS Adilabad, 16 at GMC Nizamabad, 10 at GMC Mahabubnagar, 8 at GMC Siddipet, 18 at GMC Nalgonda, 18 at GMC Suryapet, 13 at GMC Sangareddy, 14 at GMC Nagarkurnool, 16 at GMC Wanaparthy, 15 at GMC Bhadradri Kothagudem, 14 at GMC Jagtial, 13 at GMC Mancherial, 14 at GMC Mahabubabad and 16 at GMC Ramagundam.