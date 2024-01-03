Truckers strike: ‘Won’t stop protesting,’ say drivers’ unions

January 03, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - New Delhi

A day after the All India Motor Transport Congress called off its protest after meeting with the Union Home Ministry, several driver unions from across India on Wednesday said that they will continue to raise objections against the yet-to-be-implemented changes in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita regarding punishment for road accidents.

Several union leaders protesting at Jantar Mantar told The Hindu that they shall start a ‘Steering Chodo Andolan’ (Stop Driving Protest) from Thursday in all parts of the country, under which they will not drive any vehicles.

The protest comes in the light of the Home Ministry’s yet-to-be-implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), that has two sections, Section 106 (1) and Section 106 (2), which state that in case of a hit-and-run accident case, the former section will imply imprisonment up till five years, and the latter section will imply imprisonment up till ten years. According to government sources, the duration of the imprisonment has been increased because of the observations made by the Supreme Court. “Earlier, if a driver accidentally hit someone and informed the police on time, then he or she would face a shorter punishment,” added the source.

Divendra Sharma, president of Rashtriya Sarthi Sevak Foundation, Delhi told The Hindu that on many occasions the drivers flee to save their own lives. “A commercial driver, traversing different states in the Capital is much more likely to get lynched if he accidentally hits someone, in order to save their life, they flee the spot. No driver sets out on the roads to kill people,” added Mr. Sharma. Stressing on the lack of intent to harm humans on the road, Mr. Sharma stressed that the law should only be made after speaking to stakeholders.

Vimalendra, the president of Tamil Nadu’s Drivers’ Voice of Rights, said that before drafting laws, lawmakers ought to visit drivers’ households to understand their struggles. “A driver hardly makes enough money to put food on the plates of his family members. If a driver accidentally kills someone, who will support these already economically backward families?” he asked, adding that if the law is implemented, it will “kill all the drivers”.

President of the Night Help Group Cab Association in Odisha Pradeep Mohanty said that the government, instead of empowering drivers with more rights like pensions, accident cover and education for their children, is “after their lives”. “I make ₹8,000 a month after working for over 10 hours a day. I have no savings, and my job doesn’t entail any perks through which I can take better care of my family. If an accident happens, through no fault of mine, who will take care of my family after the government sends me to jail for ten years?” he said.

Apart from taking back the yet-to-be-implemented law, protesters are also asking for a ‘drivers’ ayog’ that legally helps drivers, provides them with perks like provident fund, pension, and ensures good education for their children. The drivers of trucks, cabs and auto rickshaws intend to continue their nationwide protest until their needs are met, they said.

