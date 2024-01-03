GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Truckers strike: ‘Won’t stop protesting,’ say drivers’ unions

January 03, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the All India Motor Transport Congress called off its protest after meeting with the Union Home Ministry, several driver unions from across India on Wednesday said that they will continue to raise objections against the yet-to-be-implemented changes in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita regarding punishment for road accidents.

Several union leaders protesting at Jantar Mantar told The Hindu that they shall start a ‘Steering Chodo Andolan’ (Stop Driving Protest) from Thursday in all parts of the country, under which they will not drive any vehicles.

The protest comes in the light of the Home Ministry’s yet-to-be-implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), that has two sections, Section 106 (1) and Section 106 (2), which state that in case of a hit-and-run accident case, the former section will imply imprisonment up till five years, and the latter section will imply imprisonment up till ten years. According to government sources, the duration of the imprisonment has been increased because of the observations made by the Supreme Court. “Earlier, if a driver accidentally hit someone and informed the police on time, then he or she would face a shorter punishment,” added the source.

Divendra Sharma, president of Rashtriya Sarthi Sevak Foundation, Delhi told The Hindu that on many occasions the drivers flee to save their own lives. “A commercial driver, traversing different states in the Capital is much more likely to get lynched if he accidentally hits someone, in order to save their life, they flee the spot. No driver sets out on the roads to kill people,” added Mr. Sharma. Stressing on the lack of intent to harm humans on the road, Mr. Sharma stressed that the law should only be made after speaking to stakeholders.

Divendra Sharma, president of Delhi’s Rashtriya Sarthi Sevak Foundation, told The Hindu that on many occasions, drivers flee to save their own lives. “A commercial driver traversing different States is much more likely to get lynched if he accidentally hits someone. Drivers, in order to save their own lives, flee the spot to avoid being lynched. No driver sets out on the roads to kill people,” he said, adding that laws should only be amended after speaking to stakeholders.

Vimalendra, the president of Tamil Nadu’s Drivers’ Voice of Rights, said that before drafting laws, lawmakers ought to visit drivers’ households to understand their struggles. “A driver hardly makes enough money to put food on the plates of his family members. If a driver accidentally kills someone, who will support these already economically backward families?” he asked, adding that if the law is implemented, it will “kill all the drivers”.

President of the Night Help Group Cab Association in Odisha Pradeep Mohanty said that the government, instead of empowering drivers with more rights like pensions, accident cover and education for their children, is “after their lives”. “I make ₹8,000 a month after working for over 10 hours a day. I have no savings, and my job doesn’t entail any perks through which I can take better care of my family. If an accident happens, through no fault of mine, who will take care of my family after the government sends me to jail for ten years?” he said.

Apart from taking back the yet-to-be-implemented law, protesters are also asking for a ‘drivers’ ayog’ that legally helps drivers, provides them with perks like provident fund, pension, and ensures good education for their children. The drivers of trucks, cabs and auto rickshaws intend to continue their nationwide protest until their needs are met, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.