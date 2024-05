Palakkarai police nabbed three drug peddlers near the Warehouse bus stop, in the city on Tuesday.

The accused V. Pandi, 27, alias Veeramuthu, M. Rahamathullah, 23, alias Joshua, and S. Aameen, 20, alias Syed Mahaboob John sold psychotropic drugs. They were caught in possession of the drugs. The accused are history sheeters and were sent to judicial custody, police said .

