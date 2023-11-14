Trinamool leader shot dead in Joynagar; houses of CPI(M) supporters set on fire

November 14, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - Kolkata

Violence erupted at Joynagar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas after a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was murdered in the early hours of Monday morning. Saifuddin Laskar was shot dead when he was going to offer prayers at a local mosque. Several houses of supporters of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) were set on fire after the murder.

Miscreants on two motorcycles shot the Bamangachi ‘anchal’ (zonal) president of the TMC from close range. Locals present at the scene of the crime caught the two miscreants.

Family members of the deceased said that supporters of the CPI(M) were behind the murder.

Within hours of the murder, several houses of CPI(M) supporters were set on fire. Angry villagers said that Trinamool supporters did not allow firefighters to enter the habitations, looted belongings, and set houses on fire. More than a dozen houses were razed to the ground in the fire.

Trinamool Congress leader and Canning Purba MLA Saukat Mollah said that the murder was a conspiracy hatched out by the leadership of the CPI(M) and the BJP.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty drew parallels between the violence at Joynagar and the Bogtui massacre in Birbhum district in March 2022, where 10 people were burnt to death in violence after the murder of a local TMC leader. Mr. Chakraborty said that violence was the result of factionalism. “Everyone is aware that in Trinamool, there is a fight for the share. The party won all the 23 seats at the local panchayat polls and yet they are using the incident as an opportunity to target CPI(M) supporters,” Mr. Chakraborty said.

A police officer who was at the scene of the crime said it would be wrong to compare the violence with the Bogtui incident as there was no loss of life in the village where houses had been set on fire.

Siddhi Nath Gupta, Additional Director General of Police, South Bengal, visited the violence-hit village and said that the help of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was being taken, and that the investigation into the case was at an early stage.

After the violence-ridden panchayat polls earlier this year, which claimed over 40 lives, the violence at Joynagar has once again brought political violence in the State into focus.