Trinamool Congress targets Governor Bose, says he is following Dhankhar’s footsteps 

February 27, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Kolkata

A day after West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose came out with a strongly worded press statement in connection with the attack on the convoy of Minister of State Nisith Pramanik, the Trinamool Congress on Monday criticised the Governor and claimed that he was following the footsteps of former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“The Governor is a representative of the BJP and is out to implement the secret agenda of the party that was proved by Jagdeep Dhankhar. The current Governor is in the race to follow in the footsteps of the former Governor,” an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece J aago Bangla said.

The piece dated February 27 titled ‘questions will arise’ said that the Governor’s response on Sunday was ‘one-sided’ by only talking to the BJP. “As a constitutional head of the State, the Governor must act impartially, this is what people of West Bengal want,” the article said.

The party mouthpiece also raised questions on why the Governor was silent on the rape complaint against the BSF officer and death of a youth in BSF firing.

Later in the day, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra used more harsh language to target the Governor. “We have taught the alphabet to him but he does not know how to spell as far as Bengal politics is concerned,” Mr. Mitra said. The MLA was referring to a ceremony where the Governor was taught letters of the Bengali alphabet on the occasion of Saraswati Puja. The Trinamool MLA while accusing Mr. Ananda Bose of being a “BJP’s Governor” said that the Governor had thought “he would have true intentions at a later stage but has been caught”

Leaders from Opposition parties criticised the MLA’s remarks as being “crass” and “unparliamentary” .

The BJP leadership said that Trinamool Congress is targeting the Governor as he is raising relevant issues relating to the law and order situation in the State. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar will visit Cooch Behar on Tuesday where the attack on the Union Minister’s convoy took place on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Governor in a press statement said that he conducted a ‘confidential enquiry’ in the attack on the convoy of the Union Minister of State and added that he “will not be a mute witness to any deterioration of law and order anywhere, anytime in the State.

The State had witnessed repeated stand-offs between Raj Bhawan and State Secretariat on several issues when Mr. Dhankhar was Governor of the State. Political observers feel that after a brief period of lull, the confrontation between Raj Bhawan and ruling establishment is once again out in the public domain.