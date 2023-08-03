HamberMenu
Tricolour flags to be available online and at postoffices

August 03, 2023 02:58 am | Updated 02:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Postal Department of Telangana has commenced the sale of national flags online and through postoffices under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2.0’ programme.

As part of this, national flags have been supplied to 6,214 postoffices across all 33 districts of the State. The national flags measuring 20x30 inches are available for ₹25 each. Online purchase option through the ePostOffice portal facilitating ease of access for citizens commenced on August 1 and will be available till August 12. A customer can purchase up to five flags online and a delivery of the booked flags will be arranged at the desired address without any extra charges and will be completed on or before August 13.  In 2022, under the same programme a total of 1.71 lakh flags were sold through 5,117 postoffices in the Hyderabad region. 

