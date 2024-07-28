Tribal students injured in clash with police in Jharkhand’s Pakur

Eleven students and two policemen were injured when tribal students and police clashed in KKM College hostel in Jharkhand’s Pakur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two students have been referred to a hospital in Dumka for better treatment while the other students are undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital. Pakur Police lodged an FIR against 150 students of the hostel for attacking the police and obstructing government work.

In a statement, police said around 10.30 p.m. on July 26, the city patrol team received a complaint of an abduction. Police traced the mobile location of the victim to the college campus and rushed there. However, the students attacked the patrol team.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the FIR, when city police station in-charge Anoop Roshan Bhengra reached the spot, he was attacked by hostel resdients. In the clash, police personnel and some students suffered injuries.

The injured students said they were sleeping when police entered the hostel and started a lathi-charge. On Saturday, students took out a protest march against Pakur Police.

The police action against tribal students has taken a political turn. Leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri slammed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led Hemant Soren government and accused him of doing politics of appeasement. Mr. Bauri said tribal students were beaten up “to keep a particular community happy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal student organisations said people of the Muslim community have forcibly occupied the land of the tribals in Gayabthan under Maheshpur police station area. Recently, tribal families were beaten up for protesting against alleged land grabbing, they said..

“The JMM, Congress and RJD government is anti-tribal. Muslim intruders had tried to occupy the land of tribals in Gayabthan. The original farmers were beaten up when they protested. However, instead of arresting the criminals, police tried to cover up the case,” Mr. Bauri said.

Mr. Bauri said demanded the arrest of those who beat up the students. “If any police officer is involved in this, action should be taken against him. This movement will not stop and it seems that Santhals need another Hul for the rights of the tribals,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.