Transport Dept. forwards motor vehicle aggregator policy for Delhi Cabinet nod

September 28, 2023 04:11 am | Updated 04:11 am IST - New Delhi

After considering over 600 recommendations from various stakeholders and the public, the draft motor vehicle aggregator policy has been sent to the Delhi Cabinet for its approval, after which the Lieutenant-Governor’s nod will be sought, said officials of the Transport Department.

Announced in May by the Transport Department, the draft ‘Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme’ pushes aggregator platforms to switch to an all-electric fleet by April 1, 2030.

To phase out fossil fuel-based vehicles, the policy mandates timelines as per which aggregators must adopt electric vehicles (EVs) in a staggered manner. Once the scheme is notified, 10% of three-wheeler and 5% of four-wheeler vehicles in an aggregator’s fleet must be EVs. All three-wheelers must be electrified within four years and all four-wheelers within five.

Existing conventional vehicles, i.e. petrol/CNG/diesel, on-boarded by aggregators shall be liable for penalty, the policy states.

With respect to bike taxis, every two-wheeler on-boarded by an aggregator to its fleet must be electric once the policy is implemented, said Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra. “The policy is designed in such a way that aggregators are made more accountable and the targets pertaining to conversion to electric vehicles are in tandem with the sustainability goals that the Delhi government wants to achieve through,” he told The Hindu.

While the department is yet to finalise the model in which the bike taxis will be monitored in the Capital, Mr. Kundra said the policy will help legalise two-wheelers as passenger service vehicles. “Earlier, when bike taxis would be caught, the penalty would fall on the driver and not the aggregator. With the policy, if non-EV bike taxis working for platform aggregators will be caught, the penalty will be borne by both the driver and the aggregator,” he added.

Officials of the department said the policy will make every customer’s commute safer by making panic buttons in vehicles and grievance redressal cells within aggregators mandatory.

