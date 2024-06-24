TRAI orders telcos to make spam reporting convenient

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday ordered telecom providers to make it easier to report pesky calls and SMS messages — that is, all ‘unsolicited commercial communications’ — under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018.

TRAI is essentially ordering telcos to allow complaints against such calls and texts to be “automatically populated” on the firms’ apps. This would imitate the functionality of the Do Not Disturb (DND) app that TRAI had previously released for spam reporting, which on Android devices requires phone logs to function. iPhone maker Apple, Inc. had resisted this requirement, but eventually built a workaround that didn’t require logs to be shared with the DND app.

On top of the requirement to improve reporting convenience on their apps, telcos have also been ordered to start providing statistics on spam reporting and action taken on a monthly basis, as opposed to once every three months. Complaints filed under these regulations typically lead to a warning issued to the spammers, and repeat violators may be cut off for months.

While TRAI has set these regulations for commercial spam, the Department of Telecommunications operates a separate portal for suspected scam and fraud calls.

