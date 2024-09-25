ADVERTISEMENT

TRAI asks telcos to improve audio quality in calls

Published - September 25, 2024 09:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Even under ideal circumstances, the voice call quality between two smartphone users on different mobile networks lags users on the same network. The telecom regulator is urging telcos to connect with each other on IP links to address the quality gap.

Aroon Deep

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI is urging telecom operators to improve call quality by establishing Internet protocol (IP) links between their networks, officials said on Wednesday. The push from TRAI would significantly improve the vast majority of calls placed from smartphones. 

Since the advent of 4G networks, and associated technologies such as voice over LTE (VoLTE), subscribers of the same mobile network have enjoyed high-quality audio calls, typically marked as “HD” on their phones. However, despite significant leaps in the quality of smartphone hardware and advances in telecom infrastructure, calls between subscribers of different networks suffer from poor quality even under the most ideal circumstances. 

“The reason is that [while] in India we have almost 79% 4G or 5G IP networks, network providers are interconnecting their networks on old TDM-based networks,” Tejpal Singh, a quality of service advisor at TRAI, said, referring to time-division multiplexing, a pre-digital technology used to carry multiple voice calls over a single line. As such, the telcos do not use a high-definition codec to process the audio carried on such calls. 

“We are reviewing this and encouraging service providers: why don’t you want to improve the experience of the consumer? You have everything. At least interconnect your network on IP.” Over the past few months, Mr. Singh said, steady progress had been made with regard to the increase in IP links between telecom operators. 

TRAI Chairperson Anil Kumar Lahoti said in his remarks during a press meet that the regulator had taken steps to curb the menace of spam calls, such as by making more “stringent” rules for commercial calls and SMS messages. Mr. Lahoti also spoke of recent recommendations by TRAI for implementing authorisations under the Indian Telecommunications Act, 2023, with reduced fees for telecom companies providing services and digitisation of processes. He also said that far more stringent quality of service rules had been put in place this month to address call drops and service issues by telecom operators and internet providers.

