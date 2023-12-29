Traffic snarls can’t justify demolition of Delhi’s Sunehri Bagh Mosque: Danish Ali

December 29, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

Member of Parliament Danish Ali has written to the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) expressing his concerns regarding the demolition of the Sunehri Bagh Masjid at Central Secretariat, days after the urban body issued a public notice seeking Delhi residents’ suggestions or objections on the matter until January 1.

As per the NDMC, the notice was issued based on a notification by the Delhi Traffic Police stating that the mosque, which is located near a roundabout, creates traffic snarls in the area, especially on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Expressing his strong opposition to the plans of removing the structure, he stated: “In my experience in Delhi, there have been no significant complaints about traffic congestion around the Sunehri Masjid Roundabout that would justify the removal of a historically significant and archaeologically important mosque.”

The MP, formerly a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party, added that the Delhi Waqf Board had approached the Delhi High Court over the matter, but was dismissed, being told that the “apprehension over demolition” had no basis. He also raised doubts on the “fairness” of the process, given that the notice was issued immediately after the high court closed for vacation.

Mr. Ali added that the Heritage Conservation Committee, tasked to conserve heritage sites, should not be utilised to “justify the outright removal of a structure under the pretext of easing traffic management”, and that the reasons behind singling out the mosque remained “unclear”.

Asking the NDMC to reconsider the proposal, Mr. Ali demanded a comprehensive and transparent evaluation of the traffic management strategies that led to the recommendation for the removal of the structure, including the exploration of alternative solutions that can address traffic concerns without compromising the historical and cultural significance of the mosque.