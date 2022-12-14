Traffic restrictions in view of Amberpet flyover work

December 14, 2022 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In connection with the construction of the superstructure work of Amberpet flyover at 6 No junction, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have proposed to close the route from 6 No junction till Amberpet T junction from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The restrictions will start from Thursday till December 21. In this regard all vehicular traffic will be diverted on a need basis.

Traffic coming from Uppal toward 6 number junction will be diverted at Amberpet T junction towards Ali cafe X road-Zinda Tilismath road-Golnaka new bridge-Nimboliadda-Chaderghat. The route is vice versa while travelling from Chaderghat towards Uppal. Traffic coming from Tilak Nagar towards 6 number junction will be diverted at Tilaknagar junction-Shivam Road-Sai Baba temple road-red building-Ramanthapur-Uppal and vice versa for people travelling towards Tilaknagar from the junction.

RTC buses and heavy vehicles coming from Chaderghat towards Uppal will be diverted via Chaderghat, Nimboliadda, Tourist Junction, Barkatpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, Adikmet flyover, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Uppal and vice versa.