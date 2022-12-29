Traffic restrictions imposed for New Year celebrations in Cyberabad

December 29, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In view of upcoming New Year celebrations, the Cyberabad Police have issued traffic restrictions in certain parts of the commissionerate. Nehru Outer Ring Road and PVNR expressway will be closed for vehicular traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. except those bound for the airport.

The flyovers, which will be totally closed for all vehicular traffic and pedestrian movements are Shilpa Layout, Gachibowlli, Biodiversity flyovers 1, 2 and 4, Shaikpet flyover, Mindspace flyover, Road No 45 flyover, Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge , cyber tower flyover, forum mall-JNTU flyover, Khaithalpur flyover and Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover.

The drivers/operators of cabs/taxis/autos shall be in proper uniform and carry all their documents. The police have strictly asked them not to refuse any ride to the people. If they do so then they will be found under the violation of Section 178 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 with a penalty of ₹500. Any bar/pub/club knowingly or negligently allowing their customers to drive under the influence of alcohol after they have consumed alcohol in their premises will be dealt strictly as per law.

Extensive checks for drunk driving will be held across all roads in Cyberabad limits. Upon non-production of documents, the vehicles will be taken for temporary safe custody. Minor driving will lead to detention of the vehicle and the owner along with the driver will be prosecuted in court of law. Usage of high decibel music in the vehicles is prohibited. Traveling on top of vehicles and creating nuisance will also lead to strict action.

Cases will be booked against each drunk driver and they will be sent to court in due time. A penalty of ₹10,000 or more and imprisonment up to 6 months will be given for the first penalty. For a subsequent penalty, a fine of ₹15,000 and imprisonment up to 2 years will be given. All their accused persons driving licences will be seized and sent to RTO for suspension.