Traffic restrictions imposed for a week in Jubilee Hills to ease traffic

November 24, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In view of heavy flow of vehicles at Road No 45 and surrounding roads of Jubilee Hills, which is resulting in traffic congestion and to ease the movement of traffic at Jubilee Hills, the Hyderabad Police have announced traffic diversions from Friday for a week on trial basis.

Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills check-post and intending to go to Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge should go straight along Road No 36 and advised to either take left turn at Metro Rail pillar 1650, Road No 54 Jubilee Hills-Road No 45 after Heart Cup Coffee and take right towards the cable bridge or take left at Croma Road No 39 Jubilee Hills then turn left at Magnolia Bakery, U-turn at Zozoz Pizzeria restaurant towards cable bridge.

Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills check-post and intending to go towards Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge will not be allowed to take right at Road No 45 junction or Journalist Colony junction. Traffic coming from under the cable bridge from Inorbit Mall side and intending to go towards Jubilee Hills check-post will not be allowed till Road No 45 junction and should turn left at Road 54 and take u-turn at freedom park Metro Rail pillar No. 1663 on Road No 36 and proceed towards check-post.

Traffic coming from Filmnagar/CVR News junction will not be allowed towards Jubilee Hills check-post ; they should take left turn at Road No 45 junction and proceed towards Heart Cup, take U-turn under cable bridge and head towards check-post. Traffic coming from under cable bridge and intending to go to BNR Hills, Khajaguda shall take U-turn at Heart Cup and Geeta Arts, take left towards Road No 51 and proceed towards Pakshi circle then to Nyaya Vihar and reach Filmnagar junction. Traffic coming from Road No 12 Banjara Hills is advised to take right turn at Orissa Island/Kalinga Bhavan and proceed towards check-post via Cancer Hospital, KBR Park junction and avoid Road No 45. Traffic coming from Road No 12 Banjara Hills-Filmnagar junction will not have to take a left at the junction, take a U-turn at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan towards Journalist Colony. Traffic coming from Filmnagar will not be allowed to take right at the junction, they should instead take a left turn at Filmnagar road-CVR News junction-Filmnagar junction towards Road No 12 Banjara Hills.

This is a trial run extending for a week with an objective of decongesting Filmnagar Junction-Road No 45 Hunction-Jubilee Hills check-post corridor by using parallel roads available. Inconvenience is regretted and commuters are requested to cooperate in this trial run, said Joint CP (Traffic) A V Ranganath.

