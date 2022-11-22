Traffic restrictions for 3 months at Rasoolpura-Ramgopalpet PS stretch for SNDP work

November 22, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory on Tuesday in connection with the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) work starting from Wednesday between Rasoolpura and Ramgopalpet Police Station on Minister Road in Begumpet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The renovation work has been taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for a period of three months, which will begin on Wednesday and continue till February 21, 2023.

In this regard, traffic restrictions have been imposed on this stretch. Traffic coming from the Begumpet flyover will not be allowed to take a right turn at Rasoolpura T junction towards KIMS. It will be allowed to proceed under CTO flyover, take a U-turn and then take diversion from the Hanuman temple bylane towards Food World, Sindhi Colony, Minister Road, and KIMS.

Traffic coming from Ranigunj, Nallagutta, and PVNR Marg will not be allowed towards Rasoolpura and should take the right at Ramgopalpet PS, Sindhi Colony, and then Hanuman temple towards Rasoolpura.

Traffic coming from Secunderabad towards KIMS should take diversion from Hanuman temple bylane towards Sindhi Colony, Minister Road or CTO, Paradise, Ranigunj and then right towards KIMS.

Ambulances or patients heading towards KIMS are requested to take the above routes.

Heavy vehicles are not allowed from Hanuman temple to Sindhi Colony, PG Road, Secunderabad on both sides and have to take the Ranigunj route to reach Minister Road.

Commuters are requested to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the traffic police.