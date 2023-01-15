ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional fishermen to discuss future of Kalamukku fish landing centre

January 15, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - KOCHI

K A Martin

Traditional fishermen under the aegis of Kalamukku Harbour Samrakshana Samithi (forum for protection of Kalamukku fish landing centre) will meet here on January 27 to discuss the modalities for submitting a petition to the State government regarding the modernisation of the harbour, making it more user-friendly and safer for boats.

Fishermen’s unions led by the Samithi said the fish landing centre should be improved and raised to the status of a fishing harbour as fishing boats, mostly traditional ones, operating off the coast of Kerala between Kollam and Ponnani used the facility for fish landing and auctioning catch and other businesses, including mending of nets, said P.V. Jayan, convenor of the Samithi.

The demand to raise the status of the Kalamukku facility has been pending over the past 17 years, but the authorities have not heeded to pleas. The appeal by fishermen has been rejected with contempt by the authorities, alleged Charles George of Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi. 

The condition of the fish landing centre has come to the fore again with 11 fishing boats that were anchored at the centre area were washed away in strong low tidal flow. The boats, which went loose from their moorings, reached areas near the shipping channel used by the LNG terminal off the Vypeen coast. A major accident was avoided owing to the timely intervention of fishermen and the coastal police.

The incident took place in the third week of December, and fishermen are even now precariously placed owing to poor facilities at the landing centre. The harbour should be deepened so that more boats can come in, said Mr. Jayan.

Though a fish auction centre was built a little away from the fishing harbour in 2010, the facility has been lying idle because the waters through which the boats must access the auction centre have not been dredged to deepen the channel. Besides, land acquisition to build a road to the fish auction centre has not been completed.

Mr. George said the proposed convention of fishermen on January 27 would bring together the local members of the assembly as well as the MPs concerned for a discussion with fishermen, who are now at the receiving end of lack of a permanent facility for landing fish, auctioning and storing the catch.

