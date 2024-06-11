ADVERTISEMENT

Trademark infringement: Court rules in favour of journalist Rajat Sharma 

Published - June 11, 2024 01:38 am IST -  New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court has barred a man from using an identical India TV logo and “Baap ki Adalat” trademark while posting his content on social media.

 The news channel had approached the court alleging infringement of its logo and the trademark rights. 

It said Ravindra Kumar Choudhary, who claimed to be a political satirist, used logo “Jhandiya TV” that resembled that of their news channel apart from using trademark “Baap ki Adalat”, which mimicked the name of their popular show “Aap ki Adalat”, presented by senior journalist Rajat Sharma.     

Passing the order on May 30, the court also ordered X, YouTube, and Facebook to remove the disputed content, including social media posts and links.

