Trade fair back at Pakkil temple

Omana Aravindakshan, a potter from Vaikaprayar, arranges her stock for sale at the Samkranthi Vanibham at the Pakkil Sree Dharma Sastha temple in Kottayam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

As Thankamma, a 78-year-old woman, sets her foot on the ground that faces the centuries-old Pakkil Sree Dharma Sastha temple here on Sunday morning, she will be welcomed in with a warm reception.

After offering the customary darsan of the main deity here, the woman, regarded as a descendent of Pakkanar, a mythical character, will soon open a make-shift store to sell her stock of hand-woven baskets and mats. The venue will come to life afterward, with people lining up for the stalls that trade traditional goods in particular.

Although a sense of trepidation hangs in the air, the time-honoured tradition of Pakkil Vanibham that was severely dampened by the pandemic in the last two years, is making a come back with a considerably greater force. Preceding the bigger event here was a day-long fair on similar lines at Samkranthi on Saturday, which also coincided with the Karkidaka Samkrama festival.

According to the organisers, elaborate arrangements for the month-long trade fair, which offers the local communities a chance to reconnect with their cultural roots. But reminders of the pandemic may be still there, from masked attendees to signs urging people to social distance.

The month-long event, which begins on the first day of Karkkidakam every year, has long served as a one-stop market for traditional wares, agricultural implements, pottery and wooden furniture. The event this year is expected to feature about 60 stalls, while a few more could be opened as the event progresses.

“The traders have all arrived and there is particular excitement this year. The pandemic, which forced a scaling back of the event for two successive years, has given us a chance to remind us how important it is in connecting to our roots and our culture,’‘ said Mahesh Mariyappally, president, temple devotee committee.

Pallikonam Rajeev, coordinator, Kerala centre for local history and heritage studies, a platform of local history organisations, attributes the event to the Buddhist legacy of the region. The venue of the Vanibham, which is called Padanilam, used to serve as the training area of the army units under the erstwhile Thekkumkoor kingdom. Ironically, it was at this very same location that the Travancore army under its Dutch commander Eustachius De Lannoy defeated Thekkumkoor in 1970,” he pointed out.