  1. Income Tax officials are carrying out searches at 16 premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works Department, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu, in Tiruvannamalai today.
  2. BJP to stage protest condemning attack on party members at Perambalur when they went to the District Collectorate to submit bid for auction of quarries.
  3. Governor R.N. Ravi to attend a conference on Green energy at Alagappa University
  4. Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme recently awarded best practices award. So far, 13,934 beneficiaries have been approved for ₹1,155.12 crore
  5. Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru to inaugurate a weekly shandy at Venkachalapuram near Uppilliyapuram in Tiruchi
  6. Training programme for dragonfly survey in Mudumalai to be held today
  7. Nungambakkam Police arrested six youth for indulging in drunken brawl and stabbing three others when the latter questioned them for teasing their girl friends
  8. Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer to oversee arrangements for special electoral roll revision campaign 
  9. French circus troupe performs acrobatics-filled skit for children in Puducherry.