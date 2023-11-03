- Income Tax officials are carrying out searches at 16 premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works Department, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu, in Tiruvannamalai today.
- BJP to stage protest condemning attack on party members at Perambalur when they went to the District Collectorate to submit bid for auction of quarries.
- Governor R.N. Ravi to attend a conference on Green energy at Alagappa University
- Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme recently awarded best practices award. So far, 13,934 beneficiaries have been approved for ₹1,155.12 crore
- Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru to inaugurate a weekly shandy at Venkachalapuram near Uppilliyapuram in Tiruchi
- Training programme for dragonfly survey in Mudumalai to be held today
- Nungambakkam Police arrested six youth for indulging in drunken brawl and stabbing three others when the latter questioned them for teasing their girl friends
- Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer to oversee arrangements for special electoral roll revision campaign
- French circus troupe performs acrobatics-filled skit for children in Puducherry.
