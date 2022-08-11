New Articles

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A view of the NIT campus in Tiruchirappalli. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath
The Hindu BureauAugust 11, 2022 09:09 IST
1. Ministry of Education grants yet another extension to National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi for implementing Margadarshan Scheme for mentorship of other engineering institutions on best practices.

2. A driver and a cleaner were charred to death in a road accident involving two lorries which caught fire after collision on the Tiruchi-Madurai National High at Thuvarankurichi.

3. TNCC leader K. S. Alagiri to commence his padayatra from Paapireddipatty in Dharmapuri ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

4. A section of private milk brands set to increase prices again

5. Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan to participate in an awareness programme for school students against the usage of drugs

6. The Tambaram Corporation to prevent unauthorised dumping of sewage in water bodies

7. Chennai's Kannagi Nagar Police have arrested a Home Guard for cheating tea shops and eateries

8. Forest department plans to capture a leopard that killed a girl in the Nilgiris

