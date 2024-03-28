GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top Cong. leaders to address ‘maha rally’ on March 31: Lovely

March 28, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday said top leaders of his party and the INDIA bloc will address the “maha rally” scheduled on March 31 at Ramlila Maidan against the “misuse” of Central probe agencies against Opposition leaders by the BJP-led Centre.

Political leaders from various parties are also expected to raise their voice against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr. Lovely said the rally will also highlight how the BJP has failed to work for the people.

He accused the ruling party at the Centre of not utilising the “crores of rupees” collected as charges for pollution control in the Capital.

Mr. Lovely said the Central Pollution Control Board has spent only 20% of the environment protection charge collected to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

“The BJP should apologise to the people of Delhi as it is responsible for the toxic air prevailing in the Capital for the past 10 years that caused permanent damage to the health of people,” the Congress leader also said.

