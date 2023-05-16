ADVERTISEMENT

TODACON annual conference held at AIG Hospital

May 16, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The first annual conference of Telangana Odisha Doctor’s Association (TODACON) was held on Sunday at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. The conference was attended by over 250 delegates and a variety of topics related to healthcare were discussed by over 30 eminent personalities.

Odisha’s Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak was the chief guest. He stressed upon the need for solidarity among the people of Odisha, specially doctors who reside outside the State, in welfare of the poor and the downtrodden.

Telangana’s Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Telangana, Sweta Mohanty was the guest of honour. She spoke about the need to tackle rising burden of non-communicable diseases and explained how the Telangana government is taking measures and initiatives that are proving to be beneficial for common people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US