TODACON annual conference held at AIG Hospital

May 16, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The first annual conference of Telangana Odisha Doctor’s Association (TODACON) was held on Sunday at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. The conference was attended by over 250 delegates and a variety of topics related to healthcare were discussed by over 30 eminent personalities.

Odisha’s Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak was the chief guest. He stressed upon the need for solidarity among the people of Odisha, specially doctors who reside outside the State, in welfare of the poor and the downtrodden.

Telangana’s Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Telangana, Sweta Mohanty was the guest of honour. She spoke about the need to tackle rising burden of non-communicable diseases and explained how the Telangana government is taking measures and initiatives that are proving to be beneficial for common people.

